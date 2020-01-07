Wexham Stab victim died of single stab wound to the chest

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of a man from Slough.

At around 7.55pm on Saturday (4/1) officers were called to Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation.

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and the injured party was taken to Wexham Park hospital for treatment, but he was sadly pronounced dead later on Saturday night.

Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm the man is 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq from Slough.

A post-mortem has been undertaken and the cause of death has been established as a stab wound to the chest/abdomen.

Two 18-year-old men from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Earlier today (6/1) warrants of further detention were granted at Slough Magistrates Court.

A road closure has been lifted on Benjamin Lane but a number of scene watches remain in place at this time whilst we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing our investigation into the murder of Mr Ashraq and we are supporting his family with specially trained officers.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and two men remain in custody.

“I would like to make a continued appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us in our investigation to please come forward if they have not already done so, we are extremely grateful to those who have already come forward with information.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1118 4/1/20 or they can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

LPA Commander for Slough Superintendent Lee Barnham said “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts remain with Mr Ashraq’s family. Undoubtedly this will have had a significant impact on them and on the wider community.

“Please be reassured that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and will continue to work with the community to offer support at this difficult time.

“Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence whilst we investigate and through increased neighbourhood patrols.

“We would encourage any members of the community with any concerns to please approach our officers