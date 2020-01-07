Home » Wexham Stab victim died of single stab wound to the chest
Wexham,Buckinghshire Sunday 5th January 2020 First Picture of Mohammed Ashraf. This is the first picture  of the teenager who was murdered in Wexham on Saturday night. Tributes have been paid  to the 17 year old who has been named locally as Mohammed Ashraf. Friends have revealed that the brutal stabbing took place outside his home just after 9pm on Saturday evening. Khalil Khalid said he attended our gym a few times with friends. Had a passion to keep fit and learn about boxing.He was not a trouble maker just loved sport. Sadly lost his life to knife We came from god and we  shall return to god. Close friend Amar Kayani said: I write this message with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes. Mohammed has passed away. Moahmmed use to train with us and had a real passion for boxing. We called him ‘tank’ at the boxing club because of his power and his relentless boxing style. He was loved by everyone for his respectful manner and kindness. I can’t imagine what his family and friends are going through right now and I make dua Allah SWT grant them all sabr, forgive all his shortcomings, expand his grave and grant him the highest rank in jannah. Ameen. Knife crime has to come to an end and I urge everyone reading this to stop carrying knifes before it’s too late. Today we lost Tank tomorrow it could be someone you know. Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager  was stabbed to death in Wexham in Buckinghamshire The victim was treated by officers at the scene before the arrival of Paramedics. Off duty medical staff are also understood to have offer to help.  The teenager taken to hospital with a stab wound to his chest, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later. The entrance to the upmarket estate remains under Police lock down inside the cordoned  police and forensic teams are working at the scene. The victim is the 2nd to be murdered this year in a blood bath week A weapon has been recovered from the scene along with the

7th January 2020
Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of a man from Slough.

 

At around 7.55pm on Saturday (4/1) officers were called to Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation.

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and the injured party was taken to Wexham Park hospital for treatment, but he was sadly pronounced dead later on Saturday night.

Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm the man is 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq from Slough.

A post-mortem has been undertaken and the cause of death has been established as a stab wound to the chest/abdomen.

Two 18-year-old men from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Earlier today (6/1) warrants of further detention were granted at Slough Magistrates Court.

A road closure has been lifted on Benjamin Lane but a number of scene watches remain in place at this time whilst we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing our investigation into the murder of Mr Ashraq and we are supporting his family with specially trained officers.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and two men remain in custody.

“I would like to make a continued appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us in our investigation to please come forward if they have not already done so, we are extremely grateful to those who have already come forward with information.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1118 4/1/20 or they can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

LPA Commander for Slough Superintendent Lee Barnham said “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts remain with Mr Ashraq’s family. Undoubtedly this will have had a significant impact on them and on the wider community.

“Please be reassured that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and will continue to work with the community to offer support at this difficult time.

“Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence whilst we investigate and through increased neighbourhood patrols.

“We would encourage any members of the community with any concerns to please approach our officers

