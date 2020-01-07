Two men charged with assaulting police officers in Canterbury High Street

Two men charged with assaulting police officers in Canterbury

Seven charges have been made against two men following a disturbance in Canterbury city centre on 4 January 2020.

Three Kent Police officers are reported to have been assaulted after they were called to an altercation in the High Street at 10.15pm. One of the officers sustained facial injuries.

Stanley Pinto, 25, of Broughton Road, Thornton Heath, Surrey, and Aaron Shomade, 24 of Hallswelle Road, North West London, were both arrested in connection with the incident.

Both men appeared at Margate Magistrates Court on 6 January 2020. Shomade pleaded not guilty to assault of an emergency worker and was bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates on 27 February 2020. Pinto pleaded guilty to four counts of assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article and was remanded in custody, he will appear at Canterbury Crown Court for sentence on a date to be confirmed.