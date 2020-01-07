Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing missing girl from Kidlington

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing missing girl Tenisha Pennington, aged 13, who went missing from the Kidlington area of Oxford this evening.

She is described as a white female, brown shoulder length hair, 5’0” tall and skinny build. She was wearing a fur coat, black Nike Trainers, black jumper, blue ripped jeans.

Officers believe that she may have travelled to the Stratford area of London.

If you have any information or have seen Tenisha we would ask that you call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1114 06/01/20.

Please share this appeal and call if you have information.