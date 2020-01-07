Pensioner remains critical after being attacked in fail to stop

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an elderly man was left seriously injured following a fail to stop collision.

The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Friday, 3 January on Harrow Road, Kensal Green, NW10.

The victim, a man in his early 80s who lives in the Kensal Rise area, was crossing the road when he was struck by one of a number of mopeds.

The mopeds then circled him while he lay injured on the ground and then drove off towards Wrottesley Road.

The man was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a condition critical.

His family have been informed.

The investigation is being carried out by officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Detective Constable Leo Christian who leads the investigation said:

“We are looking for any witnesses who saw the collision or the group of mopeds being ridden around the area.

“There was more than six mopeds in the group and all the riders were wearing crash helmets.

“They callously rode off leaving an elderly man seriously injured in the road and did not even try to get him any help.

“If anyone has any information, or dash cam footage that may have recorded these riders, we would urge you to get in touch.”

“We are determined to find those responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was part of this group of riders to do the right thing and come forward.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 6673/03JAN.