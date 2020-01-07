A 16 year old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken in to police custody following a fatal stabbing in Elphick Road Newhaven

The incident occurred at around 11.30pm on Monday evening.

Police Forensics are now at the scene of the fatal stabbing. and officers remain. During the arrest the road was placed in lock down and residents advised to stay in their homes.

A property remain under police guard.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a man being stabbed at a property in Elphick Road, Newhaven, at 11.30pm.

“Sadly despite efforts to save him, the victim died at the scene.

“A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to police custody.

“The road is closed while the incident is being dealt with.

“There are no further details available at this time.”

