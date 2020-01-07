Major Hampshire motorway closed following Police Incident

The M27 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J4 (M3) and J3 (M271) due to a Police led incident. Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

M27 westbound traffic is being diverted and should follow the hollow square symbol. Exit the M27 at J5 and take the 1st exit onto the A335 towards Southampton. Turn right onto the A27 and continue west via Chilworth and North Baddesley to Ashfield. At the rbt turn left and travel south on the A3057 to re-join the M27 at J3.

M3 southbound motorists exit at J14 and at the rbt take the 3rd exit to travel west on the A27, hollow square route as above. Again continue west via Chilworth and North Baddesley to Ashfield. At the rbt turn left and travel south on the A3057 to re-join the M27 at J3.