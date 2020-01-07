Graffiti Tagger causes more the £10k of damage in Andover

Police are hunting a man after the tag ‘EAZE’ is sprayed across the area causing damage and a major clean up operation.

The first incident reported to Police was a similar tag found to the rear of the Photos 2 Print shop in Bridge Street, back on September 27th 2019.

Numerous other incidents of the same tag have since been reported across Andover;

Hampshire Highways have had to remove tags from various bridges and underpasses

TVBC have repeatedly removed defacements from places like car park pay booths, green and grey utility boxes, bus stops and litter bins

Aster have removed graffiti from several of their properties around the town as have numerous private landlords and homeowners who have been all been victims.

The total bill for cleaning up these tags is now estimated to be well in excess of £10,000.

Criminal damage on this scale is not acceptable and affects where we all live and work.

As part of Police enquiries, they have release an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Bridge Street.

He may hold information that could help our enquiries. If you know who he is, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190353874