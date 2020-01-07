Fire crews tackle washing machine a blaze in Canterbury

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a washing machine alight in a house in Pine Tree Avenue, Canterbury. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put the fire out. A high pressure fan was used to clear the building of smoke. There were no reported injuries, and as a precaution firefighters rescued pet spiders due to the amount of smoke inside the property. Following this incident crews are reminding people not to leave washing machines left in standby mode for long periods of time, and avoid leaving them running overnight or when no one’s home – in case an electrical fault occurs.