Family of injured PC mowed down in hit and run release injury images In Bid To Track Down Suspects

The Family of PC Jon Casey, the officer seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Monday 6th January at around 12.10am on Chigwell Road IG8, have released an image of him as he recovers in hospital from his serious injuries.

At about 12:10am on Monday, 6 January officers indicated for a grey Mini Cooper to stop in Chigwell Hill, near Saint Barnabus Road, E18.

It failed to do so and a pursuit was authorised.

Officers positioned themselves on Chigwell Road, IG8, near Gaynes Hill Road and the M11 overpass, in wait of the vehicle.

As the vehicle approached, PC Casey Officers positioned themselves on Chigwell Road, IG8, near Gaynes Hill Road and the M11 overpass, in wait of the vehicle.

As the vehicle approached, PC Casey attempted to deploy a Stop Stick (stinger) when he was struck by the car. The vehicle then sped away from the scene leaving the seriously injured officer on the floor.

The vehicle that struck PC Casey was located a short time later at about 12:45am abandoned in Woolhampton Way, Chigwell. The vehicle was on false ‘67’ year plates.

In a personal appeal Donna Casey said:

“This is my husband Jon Casey who is the police offer that was run over today in Woodford Bridge by driver of car that failed to stop for police.

“He is a father of 3 boys, a son, a brother and my best friend.

“We want the public to see what these people will do to get away from justice so please share this picture!”.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8597 4874, police on 101 quoting CAD 0043/6JAN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.