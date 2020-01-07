Concerns raised for missing Roy Logan from Sevenoaks

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a Sevenoaks man who has been reported missing.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Roy Logan, 51, from the Hartley area, who last made contact with his family at about 3.20pm on Tuesday 7 January 2020.

It is believed he may have travelled along the A21 into Sussex in his red Vauxhall Corsa.

Mr Logan is described as being about 5ft 7in and of stocky build.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference number 07-0896.