Car wipes out 100 year old Blackheath tea hut

A number of roads across Blackheath have been closed tonight after a Mercedes ploughed through the iconic Blackheath tea hut on Goffers Rod near Greenwich Park.

Emergency services are currently at the scene freeing those involved who are understood to to have been not been seriously injured following the unmot’d vehicle ploughing through it at speed.



Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision after thousands of pounds worth of damaged has been caused.

The Blackheath tea hut is an institution in SE London and has serve many from Emergency services workers,cabbies and many a Londoner

Local bus routes have been seriously affected Buses are diverted and numerous emergency services are on scene

A spokeperson for the London Ambulance Service: “LAS was called at 7.03pm by a member of the public to reports that a car had collided with the tea hut on Shooters Hill Road, Blackheath.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulances where we treated three people and then took them to hospital.