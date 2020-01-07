A man has been charged with assaulting two police officers after spraying officers

A man has been charged with assaulting two police officers

Terrance Nelson, 29 of Sandal Street, E15 was charged on Friday, 3 January with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a section 5 firearm.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 4 January where he entered a guilty plea and was bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 January pending pre-sentence reports.

Police were called at 7.30pm on Thursday, 2 January to reports of an altercation at Sandal Street, E15. Officers attended and Nelson was arrested on suspicion of a S4 public order offence.

During arrest he sprayed a substance at two police officers. The officers did not sustain lasting injuries, but did require hospital treatment.