Fire Crews remain at the scene of a chemical incident in West Thurrock that unfolded just after 4.30pm on Monday evening. The complicated incident is still ongoing and involving multi-agencies: Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Public Health England, Thurrock Council and the Environment Agency to manage the incident.

As a precautionary measure 15 firefighters were transported to local hospitals overnight and following assessment were released shortly after.

Deputy chief fire officer Rick Hylton said: “The hard work and dedication of our staff and team work across agencies has meant that as things currently stand we have the incident contained and a plan in place to successfully and safely resolve the incident. Our crews are continuing to work hard to support the industrial site management and the Environmental Agency.

“Although we cannot say exactly when this incident will be resolved, we are looking at hours rather than days. Our priority is to ensure the safety of everyone on scene dealing with the incident, as well as everyone in the surrounding area.

“Please continue to follow Public Health England’s advice of keeping doors and windows closed if you live nearby and turning your vehicle’s air conditioning off. If you have existing respiratory problems, keep medication with you and if you feel unwell call 111.”

