Residents urged to check CCTV after cars damaged in Northfleet

Residents urged to check CCTV after cars damaged

Officers are asking residents to review their CCTV after a number of vehicles were damaged in Hamerton Road, Railway Street and Station Road in Northfleet.

The incidents happened between 11pm on Friday, 3 January and 9.30am on Saturday, 4 January 2020.

Between 10 and 20 cars suffered damaged after their tyres were slashed.

Inspector Craig West: ‘This is not a petty crime, the cost to repair the damage will run into thousands. In some cases the cost will fall below the insurance excess meaning the victims will have to fund repairs out of their own pockets.

‘It is not acceptable and we are currently making a number of enquiries and asking residents to review their dashcams and CCTV to see if anything suspicious was captured on Friday evening or the early hours of Saturday morning.’

Can you help?

People who have dashcam footage or saw anything which could assist officers’ enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/2584/20.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org