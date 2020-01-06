Sussex Police have found a dead body – but can confirm it is not the body of a missing Orpington firefighter.
Anthony, 33, was last seen on December 20 at around 5pm while on a pub crawl with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade in Lewes.
Police have confirmed they were deployed on Friday (January 3) to hunt for a missing 67-year-old man.
It was his body that was discovered in the River Ouse near the Tesco supermarket later that evening.
Officers are not treating the death as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.
Newhaven Coastguard were called shortly after 2pm along with the Shoreham team to search the River Ouse.