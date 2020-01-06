Met Police officer rushed to London hospital after Hit and Run in Woodford

Woodford, East London Monday 6th January 2020 Police officer mowed down by vehicle Police chase

A Met officer has been rushed to hospital after being injured during an incident around 121.0am on Sunday, 6 January.

The officer, who was on-duty, was hit by a car in Chigwell Road, Woodford, yards from the Station. Police have closed off the road and major investigation has bene launched following the vehicle mowing down the officer who was thrown some distance. Clothing and uniform can been seen in the road long with a stop stick that the officer was using to try and stop a fleeing motorist that was being pursued on the wrong side of the road. A large amount of Police and Collision investigation vehicle remain at the scene.

The Mini cooper car left the scene and a search is being carried out for the driver Police have said.

A car has been located with damage in Essex and remains under police guard.

London Ambulance service attended and the officer has been taken to hospital, Police have said that they await an update on his condition.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said :

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 0043/6JAN.