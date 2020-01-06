Woman stabbed in broad daylight attack In Thamesmead

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was stabbed this morning on Thamesmead.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, the Metropolitan Police has said.
A spokesperson for the force said:
Police were called at 10.17am on Monday, January 6 to reports of a stabbing in Titmuss Avenue, SE28.
Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a woman, aged in her 40s, suffering from a stab injury.
She has been taken to an east London hospital. Her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.