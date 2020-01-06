West Thurrock,Essex, Monday 6th January 2020 A mass evacuation is taking place following a mass chemical spill at a business named as ICL in West Thurrcock, Emergency services have placed the area in lock down and have made people leave their work placed after a large chemical cloud can be see above the building.

A road leading through an industrial estate has been closed following a ‘large incident’ that is currently ongoing. The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service have warned people in West Thurrock to avoid the area.

They have also told anyone who lives locally to close all of their windows and doors.

The incident is believed to have happened in Oliver Road, with the road being shut off by police, (Monday, January 6).

Witnesses claim to have seen two fire engines as well as ambulance, police and a HAZMAT lorry.

In a statement issued by Essex fire and Rescue they said

We have been called to and we are dealing with Chemical incident

Stoneness Road, West Thurrock just after 4.20pm on Monday.

In attendance: 2 x Grays, 1 x Orsett, 1 x Basildon, 2 x Rayleigh Weir (1 x Hazmat)

We are currently at the scene of a chemical incident in West Thurrock.

Control operators received reports of a cloud of fumes this afternoon following a reaction involving an industrial cylinder.

Emergency services are working together at the scene. Firefighters are using a hazardous materials unit as part of work to establish the chemicals involved.

A 100 metre exclusion zone has been set up, as is standard for incidents of this type.

If you live in the area, please keep your doors and windows closed and stay inside.

Several roads are also closed nearby while emergency services manage the incident.

Please avoid the area.

