Man jailed for 30 years after Bromley ambush

A man has been sentenced to a minimum 30 years in jail after he was convicted of murdering a man in Bromley.

Kevin Lusala, 23 of Eldred Drive, Orpington was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday, 6 January after he had previously been found guilty of the murder 22-year-old Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez.

He was also convicted of conspiring to rob Ayodeji and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for this offence, to be served concurrently.

Lusala, along with three other defendants, were on trial for murder and conspiracy to rob.

Chaise Gray, 24 (01.09.95) of Harding Court, Lancaster Road, SE25 and [C] a 17-year-old girl [who was 16 at the time] were both found guilty of conspiracy to rob, but not murder as previously charged.

Gray was sentenced to 10 years in prison and the teenager to a three year youth referral order.

Another man, aged 18 (although, he was 17 at the time of the stabbing) was found not guilty of murder or conspiracy to rob.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who led the murder investigation, said: “Ayodeji was stabbed numerous times after being lured to a car park. The brutal way in which he was attacked is truly shocking.

“Three people have today been jailed for their involvement in events that day; Lusala is facing the next 30 years in prison for his role in taking a young man’s life.

“I would again like to thank his family who have shown such courage during the course of the investigation.”

Ayodeji left his home in Dagenham at around 11:00hrs on 4 November 2018 and drove his blue BMW to Anerley in Bromley.

He had been tricked into thinking he was meeting up with the female defendant who had been in contact with him earlier to arrange to meet up. However, waiting for him instead was a group of young men waiting to rob him; one of whom, Lusala, was armed with a large knife.

They set upon Ayodeji while he was still in his car and although he tried to defend himself, he was overwhelmed.

Lusala stabbed Ayodeji multiple times before Gray took to the wheel of the victim’s car and drove away with it towards Marlow Road before abandoning it a few streets later.

Ayodeji managed to leave the scene in the opposite direction shouting for help. He staggered to an address on Samos Road where he managed to alert the occupants before collapsing.

Police were called 12:30am and attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Ayodeji was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:59am.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime South launched a murder investigation and immediately cordoned off the scene as specialist officers examined for forensic evidence. Through the course of the investigation Ayodeji’s blood was found at key locations including at the scene in the car park and on the driver’s seat of his car.

A post-mortem examination was carried out two days later at the Princess Royal University Hospital Mortuary that confirmed Ayodeji was stabbed a total of 16 times across his body. It was evident he had suffered extensive internal and external bleeding.