Body of a man found near Lamberhurst

Kent Police received a report that Sussex Police officers had found the body of a man near Lamberhurst at around 8pm on Sunday 5 January 2020.

Officers attended the area with the South East Coast Ambulance Service where the man was confirmed deceased.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification has not yet taken place however the family of missing man Chris Wright, who was reported missing on Thursday 2 January 2020, have been informed.