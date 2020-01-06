A fire has taken hold at the KOKO nightclub in Camden Town fire crews were called just before 9pm on Monday to the iconic clubbers paradise that is currently closed and under refix.

Nearby workers helped fire crews cut off locks to gain access to tackle the blaze that was well alight.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said: ‘We were called at 8.56 to a fire at a Camden nightclub under refurbishment. Thirty per cent of the roof is alight. ‘Firefighters are working hard to save the rest of the building. Please avoid the area if possible.’ He added there were six fire engines and 60 firefighters at the site. The six floor north London venue had been under refurbishment at the time the fire broke out.