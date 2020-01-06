A teenager has been charged with murder following the discovery of human remains at an address in Nowell Road, SW13

The 17-year-old from Kensington and Chelsea was charged with murder on Monday, 6 January and will appear Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later today.

The remains were discovered during a search of the property on Friday, 3 January.

Officers attended the address after concerns had been raised about the welfare of an occupant.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Kingston mortuary on Sunday, 5 January, gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, officers believe the victim is a 53-year-old man.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054.