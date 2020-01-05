The victim in a murder investigation in Milton Keynes has now been formally identified.

Thames Valley Police was called to reports of a stabbing in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, just after 3.30pm on New Year’s Eve (31/12).

Tragically, a 22-year-old man subsequently died at Milton Keynes University Hospital shortly after arrival.

A Home Office post-mortem took place on New Year’s Day (1/1) and the cause of death was confirmed as stab wound to the chest.

The victim has now been formally identified as Jefferey Wiafe, aged 22, from Milton Keynes.

Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, based at Taplow, said: “Jefferey’s family remain at the forefront of our thoughts and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Four people, three men aged 68, 42 and 32 and a woman aged 38, all from Milton Keynes, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

“While we realise that this incident will have caused great concern in the local area, we are confident that there is no wider threat to the local community and that this incident is an isolated one.

“We are investigating the incident thoroughly and would ask the community not to speculate as to the circumstances surrounding this.

“There will be a continued increased police presence in the area, and we have stepped up patrols while this investigation continues.

“Please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have.

“Anybody who has any information, or who believes that they witnessed an altercation in the vicinity of Carradine Crescent on New Year’s Eve, should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190406608.

“Alternatively, you can report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”