Suspected Thanet shoplifter to appear in court

A suspected thief is to appear in court accused of assault and shoplifting from a Broadstairs supermarket.

The charges relate to an incident in which a man sustained facial injuries at a supermarket in Margate Road shortly before 6pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020.

Brett Whitehead, 45, and of no fixed address was charged on Thursday 2 January 2020 with stealing meats from the store, threatening a person with a knife in a public place, and two counts of assault by beating.

Mr Whitehead appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 January where he was remanded in custody.