M32 Motorway in Bristol remains closed following multi vehicle Collision

The M32 motorway into and out of Bristol has been closed in both directions after a multiple-vehicle collision.

All three emergency services are on scene, and the authorities say the motorway is likely to be closed for many hours.

Traffic built up in both directions, but particularly on the outbound side, northbound, where a three-mile queue developed. Diversions are now in place.

This closure is due to a serious road traffic collision. Emergency services including Avon & Somerset Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.