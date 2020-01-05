M32 Motorway in Bristol remains closed following multi vehicle Collision

The M32 motorway into and out of Bristol has been closed in both directions after a multiple-vehicle collision.
All three emergency services are on scene, and the authorities say the motorway is likely to be closed for many hours.
Traffic built up in both directions, but particularly on the outbound side, northbound, where a three-mile queue developed. Diversions are now in place.
This closure is due to a serious road traffic collision. Emergency services including Avon & Somerset Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. You may wish to find an alternative route or delay your journey.
Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;
Northbound – Road users are advised to follow the solid black triangle diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the M32 at J2 and join the B4469 eastbound towards Fishponds. Continuing eastbound merge with the A432. Remain on the A432 until after Fishponds. Turn left onto Overndale Road and continue northbound towards Bromley Heath. Remain on Overndale Road northbound as it merges and becomes Bromley Heath Road (A4017). At Bromley Heath Roundabout (A4174 junction) take the A4174 westbound towards the M32. Re-join the M32 northbound at J1.
Southbound – Road users are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the M32 at J1 and join the A4174 westbound towards Filton. At Filton Roundabout join the A38 southbound towards Horfield. Remain on the A38 southbound until its junction with the B4469 at Horfield. Join the B4469 eastbound towards the M32. Re-join the M32 southbound at J2.