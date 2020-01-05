Pensioner rushed to hospital with head injury

Witnesses are being sought following a collision in Maidstone.

A blue Hyundai i10 car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in a church car park in Knightrider Street near to the junction with Lower Stone Street at around 10.30am on Sunday 5 January 2020.

A woman in her 90s sustained a head injury and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses to call their appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting RY/SW/01/20.