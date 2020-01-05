Over 30 vehicles damaged in overnight orgy of criminal damage

Drivers have claimed that over 30 vehicles have been damaged in an overnight wrecking spree in Northfleet in Kent.

The vehicles have had their tyres slashed whilst they were parked at Northfleet station, Homerton Road and Railway Street in the town on Friday. The damage has left drivers hundreds of pounds out of pocket following a mindless behaviour.

Kent Police have confirmed that they are investigation a number of reports of criminal damage that took place and have urged drivers to contact them by reporting on line any damage to their vehicles.

Patrols are being stepped up in the area.