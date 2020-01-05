Murder Probe launched after Teenager is brutally stabbed yards from Wexham Park Hospital

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in Wexham in Buckinghamshire

Officers were called on Saturday evening to reports of a stabbing at Benjamin Lane where the average house price is just over half a million pounds yard from entrance to Wexham Park Hospital.

The victim was treated by officers at the scene before the arrival of Paramedics.

Off duty medical staff are also understood to have offer to help. The teenager taken to hospital with a stab wound to his chest, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The entrance to the upmarket estate remains under Police lock down inside the cordoned police and forensic teams are working at the scene. The victim is the 2nd to be murdered this year in a blood bath week

A weapon has been recovered from the scene along with the victims clothing that was cut from him so emergency worker could attempt could carry out life saving treatment on the teen.

Thames Valley Police were approached for comment and advised to call back during office hours on Monday. Clearly showing that this is a police force is crises