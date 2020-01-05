Manhunt for Westminster rapist continues as CCTV is issued by Police

Detectives investigating a rape in Westminster are appealing for help to identify a man who was captured on CCTV cameras.

At approximately 3am on 2 August, a woman – aged in her 40s – was walking in the vicinity of Piccadilly Circus when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man took her to a nearby alleyway where he raped her.

Detective Constable Sue McKenzie said: “A dedicated team have been leading the investigation into this despicable offence and the next stage is to appeal to the public to help identify the man in the image, as we believe he could assist with our enquiries.

“Specialist officers continue to support the victim through what has been an extremely traumatic time.

“I urge anyone who recognises this man, or if you are the man in the CCTV image, to contact us immediately.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC. Quote reference Cad 6777/02Aug19.