M26 in Kent closed following serious collision

The M26 in Kent is closed eastbound between the M25 and J2A (A20, Sevenoaks) due to a serious traffic collision. Kent Police will attend, along with Traffic Officers from Highways England are at the scene.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Specialist collision investigator from Kent Roads Policing have also been called to the incident showing the seriousness that has involved four vehicles. A large amount of crash barrier has also been damaged



Traffic from the M25 anti-clockwise should remain on the M25 and continue to J3, and then take the M20 coastbound.