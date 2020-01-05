First picture of Teenager who was brutally stabbed yards from Wexham Park Hospital

This is the first picture of the teenager who was murdered in Wexham on Saturday night.

Tribute has been paid to the 17 year old who has been named Mohammed Ashraf. Friends have revealed that the brutal stabbing took place outside his home.



Khalil Khalid said he attended our gym a few times with friends. Had a passion to keep fit and learn about boxing.He was not a trouble maker just loved sport. Sadly lost his life to knife

We came from god and we shall return to god.



Close friend Amar Kayani said: I write this message with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes.

Mohammed has passed away. Moahmmed use to train with us and had a real passion for boxing. We called him ‘tank’ at the boxing club because of his power and his relentless boxing style. He was loved by everyone for his respectful manner and kindness. I can’t imagine what his family and friends are going through right now and I make dua Allah SWT grant them all sabr, forgive all his shortcomings, expand his grave and grant him the highest rank in jannah. Ameen.

Knife crime has to come to a end and I urge everyone reading this to stop carrying knifes before it’s too late. Today we lost Tank tomorrow it could be someone you know.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in Wexham in Buckinghamshire

Officers were called on Saturday evening to reports of a stabbing at Benjamin Lane where the average house price is just over half a million pounds yard from entrance to Wexham Park Hospital.

The victim was treated by officers at the scene before the arrival of Paramedics.

Off duty medical staff are also understood to have offer to help. The teenager taken to hospital with a stab wound to his chest, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The entrance to the upmarket estate remains under Police lock down inside the cordoned police and forensic teams are working at the scene. The victim is the 2nd to be murdered this year in a blood bath week

A weapon has been recovered from the scene along with the victims clothing that was cut from him so emergency worker could attempt could carry out life saving treatment on the teen.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said :

Two 18-year-old men from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following a death in Slough.

At around 7.55pm on Saturday (4/1) officers were called to Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation.

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and the injured party was taken to Wexham Park hospital for treatment, but he was sadly pronounced dead later on Saturday night. His next of kin have been informed.

A scene watch and road closures are in place around the Benjamin Lane area of Wexham. They are likely to remain for some time.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are carrying out an extensive investigation following the death of a young man in Slough.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We are following a number of investigative lines of enquiry including house to house and CCTV enquiries and we have made two arrests in connection with this incident.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate and patrols will be increased in the area.

“We would ask anyone with any information or concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

“I would also like to appeal to the public to please come forward with any information that they may have in connection with this incident.

“Additionally we would ask anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1118 4/1/2020 or you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.