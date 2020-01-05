Arrest made following attempted robbery in Greenhithe

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Greenhithe.

It was reported that a woman was approached by four men in London Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday 4 January 2020.

A demand was made for the woman’s bankcard and phone as one of the suspects grabbed her coat hood however a member of the public intervened and the men left empty-handed.

A 19-year-old man was arrested during the morning of Sunday 5 January in connection with the attempted robbery and he currently remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery, in particular they would like to speak to the person who intervened to assist the victim.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/2478/20.