Search launched for missing Medway woman Hilary Dale

Police want to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of a missing woman from #Medway.

Hilary Dale, 62, was reported missing from the Gillingham Park area of #Gillingham during the afternoon of Friday 2 January 2020.

She is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a navy blue and black jacket, brown trousers, with black trainers and socks.

Anyone who sees Hilary or knows her location is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 03-770.