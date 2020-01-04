Mother of one dead and eight-year-old daughter left fighting for her life after A35 Horror Crash

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died in a collision on the A35 Upton Bypass in Poole.

Dorset Police was called at 8.50pm on Friday 3 January 2020 to reports of a single vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A35, just before the Baker’s Arms roundabout.

A silver Vauxhall Astra left the road and landed in a ditch.

Very sadly the driver of the Astra, a 28-year-old local woman, died at the scene. Her eight-year-old daughter sustained very serious injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital. Her condition is described as critical. Their family has been informed.

Both the eastbound and westbound carriageways have been closed between the Holes Bay and Baker’s Arms roundabouts.

Police Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with their family at this very difficult time.

“We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this collision and I am keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along this stretch of the dual carriageway at the relevant time and witnessed the collision or the Astra being driven immediately before.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams fitted in their vehicles to please check their systems to see if they have any footage that may be relevant to my investigation.

“We closed this road to allow emergency services to treat those involved and for collision investigators to establish what happened. I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 3:418. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.