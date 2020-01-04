East Ham Temple on Police lock after 70-year-old man is found in cardiac arrest after chasing burglary suspect

Police were called to High Street North, E12 at 8.30pm on Friday, 3 January with reports of a 70-year-old man in cardiac arrest.



London Ambulance Service also attended and the man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Prior to the man being found collapsed in the street, it is believed he was chasing a suspect possibly thought to have attempted a burglary at a residential property in Plashet Grove, E6.

The man remains in hospital where we await a further update on his condition.

No arrests at this time.

Enquiries ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident