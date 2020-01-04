Deliveroo and UberEats moped rider fatally stabbed in brutal north London knife attack

A murder investigation is underway following a brutal stabbing in Finsbury Park.



Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 3 January to reports of a Deliveroo and UberEats moped rider who was stabbed in Charteris Road, near the junction with Lennox Road, Finsbury Park.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The victim – aged in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:42pm.

Fellow delivery riders gathered in Stroud Green Road said a colleague had been the victim of a road rage attack following an altercation with a car driver.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.