Man found dead in Orpington Park being treated as unexplained

The death of a man found in an Orpington park is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

The 45-year-old victim was reported missing on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to Grasmere Gardens at around 7.45pm the following day (January 2), to reports of a man unresponsive

A spokeswoman for the Met Police added: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.

“Due to the male having been reported missing to police on Wednesday, January 1, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine