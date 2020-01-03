Witness appeal following altercation in Margate

Witnesses are sought following a report a woman approached a child in Cliftonville, Margate.

The incident took place while the child was walking with a parent in Northdown Road, near the junction with Godwin Road, at around 7.10pm on Saturday 21 December 2019 and led to a brief altercation.

The woman left the scene shortly after and is described as being in her 20s and around 5ft 6ins tall with blonde hair.

No injuries were sustained and the woman is not known to those she approached.

Detective Constable Paul Rigden, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘At present we are following several lines of enquiry to identify the woman and establish the full circumstances of the incident. We also think it is likely there are witnesses who may have important information that have not yet spoken with us.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 01843 222289, quoting 46/242884/19.