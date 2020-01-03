Tribute paid to man who was mowed down in Christmas hit and run

Tribute has today been paid to a man who died following a collision in Andover on December 23.

James Stephen Smith, 38, of Pilgrims Way, Andover, was sadly pronounced dead after the collision with a Jaguar on Charlton Road around 6.40pm.

His family have today paid tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: “A father, son, brother, uncle and a friend.

“You will be sadly missed by all that truly knew you. A kind, caring, sensitive and beautiful boy.

“We will love you forever and always.”

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers investigating are still keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190460421. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.