Police called to Romford Station after a man’s body is found track side

British Transport Police have sealed off an area near to the Network Operation Centre on Waterloo Road in Romford this evening.

The crime scene was thrown up following the grim discovery of a man’s body trackside this evening (Thursday January 2nd).

Police were called after a member of the public saw blood on on part of the front a train and a search was carried out by officers and Network rail staff.



The man who death is currently being treated as unexplained has been there for a number of hours and had been hit a number of times by passing trains. a Police source revealed

At this early stage is unclear if the man death is as result of foul play.

Scene of crime officers have spent the evening photographing and examining the scene of where the man was found.

Near by station CCTV is being checked by officers investigating the death