Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Enfield

Police were called at 10.20pm on Thursday, 2 January to reports of an injured man on Grove Road West in Enfield.

“Officers attended and found the man suffering from multiple stab injuries. The victim, aged in his early 40s, was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment.

“A crime scene remains in place.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting Cad 7064/02Dec. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”