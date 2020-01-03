Man charged following stabbing in south London

A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed in Streatham Hill.

Mark Brazant, 43 of Windmill Road, Ealing was charged on Thursday, 2 January with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a pointed/bladed article.

He will appear in custody at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 January.

The mother was stabbed in the back and face in an unprovoked attack as she pushed her young child in a pushchair.

Josephine Conlon, was stabbed three times as she walked near her home in Streatham Hill, south London, shortly before 5.30pm on Monday.

Her child was not injured.