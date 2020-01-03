Investigation launched after human remains found in Barnes

An investigation is underway following the discovery of human remains at an address in Nowell Road, SW13.

The remains were discovered during a search of the property on Friday, 3 January.

Officers attended the address after concerns had been raised about the welfare of an occupant.

An analysis of the remains have confirmed they are human.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue, including to establish the identity of the deceased person.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054.