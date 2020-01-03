A hairdressers received what police have called an “unscheduled appointment” when a car smashed through its window.

The owner of Angie’s unique unisex hair salon in Leytonstone, said it was “an absolute disaster” when she arrived on Thursday night.

Police said the driver, who is a client at the salon, was “lucky” to escape injury.

The shop front has been boarded up and will reopen soon.

The woman who asked not to named said it will be “business as usual” after staff have cleaned up the mess following the accident, which happened at about just after 10.30pm when the salon was closed.

She added: “Obviously it’s not a very pretty sight but at least we’re working and keeping the clients happy.”