Fire crews called to tackle vehicle ablaze on the M25 motorway following a collision near Godstone

Three fire crews from Surrey Fire and rescue service have been called to a vehicle ablaze on the busy M25 between junction 7 and junction 6 on Friday morning.

Surrey Police have confirmed that two vehicles have been involved in a collision that has seen the closure to provide a safe working area for the emergency service workers.

Highways Englands have closed a three lane section of the carriage after a collision that took place just after 4.30am.

Alongside fire crews are officers from Surrey Roads Policing and Paramedics from SEC ambulance service .

No one is understood to have been trapped in vehicle said a spokeswoman for the fire service, who went on to say that crews were mobilised after smoke started issuing from one of the vehicles that had been in a collision.

A total closure was put in place for the area to be made safe. Traffic has since been released.

Traffic is also starting to queue as it struggles to pass the effected area in lane four, driver’s are slowly to rubber neck as they pass the incident.

A spokesman for Highways England say they are hoping to have the lane closures removed before the start of the morning rush hour.