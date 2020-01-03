Attempted phone snatch on board Thameslink train between Streatham and Tulse Hill – London

Do you recognise these people?

Officers investigating an attempted phone snatch on board a Thameslink train travelling between Streatham and Tulse Hill are looking to identify them in connection.

The incident happened on 12 December at approximately 8.14pm.

A woman was travelling on board the service when she apporached by three women and a man. They surrounded the woman, asking to use her phone and then attempting to snatch it when she refused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900097708.