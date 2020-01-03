Appeal to find missing man from Tonbridge Wells

Information is sought to help find a man who has been reported missing from Tunbridge Wells.

Chris Wright was reported missing on 2 January 2019 and was last seen in the town centre area.

The 54-year-old is described as being white, 6ft tall, of slim build with a goatee beard and short brown hair that has blond highlights. He has an earring in his left ear and when he was last seen was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and black trainers with orange markings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 2-1378.