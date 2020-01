Five teenagers, three aged 17 and two aged 18, remain in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following three teenagers suffering stab wounds at a house party in #WestNorwood, 16 minutes into the New Year.

Met Police say they were called at 12.16am to reports of a fight at a house party on Casewick Road, #SE27.

Two 17 year old boys and an 18 year old man were taken to hospital – all three are said to be in a stable condition.