Witnesses sought after car failed to stop for police in Rochester

Officers investigating after a car reportedly failed to stop in Rochester are appealing for information.

Police were alerted to a black Ford Fiesta suspected of being driven dangerously in Blue Boar Lane, Rochester at 3.20am on Wednesday, 1 January 2020.

The car reportedly failed to stop for officers before colliding with another vehicle nearby.

A 19-year-old man from Leysdown-on-Sea, Kent was arrested in connection with the incident and was later bailed until 24 January 2020. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any footage of the incident or information about what happened is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/228/20.