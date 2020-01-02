Volkswagen Golf ploughs into central barrier on the M3 motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a single-vehicle collision on the M3 this morning.

Officers closed the southbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 near Basingstoke after a Volkswagen Golf came to rest in the central reservation just after 7am.

The road was re-opened again just after 10am.

Officers investigating are keen to speak with anyone who was driving on this section of the motorway this morning and may have seen the Golf.

Maybe you have a dash cam in your car and captured footage of the vehicle coming to rest in the central reservation?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 108 of today’s date.